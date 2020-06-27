e-paper
Getting set for the monsoon

chandigarh Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:39 IST
The heavens opened up on June 20, giving Chandigarh residents a breather from the stifling 40 degrees Celsius heat. But there was a problem. The 23.4mm rain over 50 minutes left roads waterlogged, an indication of how ill-prepared the city is for the monsoon.

From Sector 39 B to the northern sectors, resident welfare association heads complained about road gullies being in bad shape, covered with leaves and debris. The inner sector road in Sector 19 was also flooded with roots from old trees choking the drains.

Manimajra fared badly as a railway under bridge (RUB) was flooded.

Municipal corporation (MC) chief engineer Shailender Singh, when questioned about the matter, said that around 50% of the 30,000 road gullies have been cleaned and the rest will be done soon.

However, despite his optimism, how the MC handles the situation is the big question as it’s already struggling with a financial crunch after the Covid-19 lockdown failed to yield adequate revenues.

The civic body is expecting to earn around ₹81 crore less than the budget estimates. A major shortfall of around ₹50 crore is expected in water collection. Revenue from community centre bookings is also expected to down by ₹4 crore.

Will it be able to rustle up the funds to immediately clean the drainage system? Checking of power lines too will be required to prevent outages. Most importantly, damaged roads have to be repaired quickly to ensure no potholes appear, raising risks of accidents and fatalities.

Also, with the world in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, planning needs to be done on a war footing to prevent outbreaks of waterborne diseases.

Too much needs to be done in very little time? Are the city authorities ready for it?

RAIN PAIN

Is Chandigarh ready for the monsoon?

Is the city ready for the monsoon? What steps does the MC need to take immediately to prevent waterlogging and other problems. Send your answers to Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by July 3.

