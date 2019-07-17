Ghaggar river breaches danger mark in Patiala, 250 families shifted

The Ghaggar river has crossed the danger mark in Patiala district and its water entered many villages due to incessant rain in catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Punjab.

Ghaggar was flowing at 16.25 feet against the danger mark of 16 feet on Tuesday, sending across a threat of flooding. Its water entered low-lying areas of Ghanaur, Sanaur and Rajpura. Agricultural fields in Sarala Kalan, Maru, Bosar, Bolar, Jogipur and Asarpur villages have reportedly been inundated, while water entered houses in Gopal Colony and some other areas.

As a precautionary measure, deputy commissioner Kumar Amit ordered shifting of 250 families of Gopal Colony to a safer area.

“There is nothing to panic. The families from Gopal Colony have been shifted as a precautionary measure. The drainage department has been directed to keep a close watch at the water level of Ghaggar, Badi and Chhoti Nadi, and remove blockages in siphons,” said the DC.

He asked public not to believe in rumours as the district administration has made foolproof arrangements to tackle the situation.

At village Sirkapdra in Sanaur area, a bridge was closed down for traffic as its one side collapsed. The gushing water also eroded the canal banks.

Balwinder Singh, a local resident, said the water flow of this magnitude in early monsoon is being seen after a decade . “Usually, such a situation is witnessed in August end or September. Flooding has damaged vegetable crops,” he said.

The administration has shifted families to school building, community halls and other places, where the SDM has been directed to make arrangements for food, etc.

The rain also exposed the poor preparedness of the municipal corporation, as many areas in the city remained under water, even after the rain had stopped in afternoon.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 10:03 IST