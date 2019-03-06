Giani Rajinder Singh appointed Takht Patna Sahib acting jathedar

The Takht Patna Sahib Management Board on Tuesday appointed Giani Rajinder Singh as acting jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib after it unanimously accepted the resignation of jathedar Giani Iqbal Singh, turning down its general secretary Mohinder Singh Dhillon’s move to “reject” the same two days ago.

The board took the decision on the direction of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, which had constituted a seven-member panel to probe allegations of moral turpitude against the jathedar who submitted resignation to the general secretary only.

Dhillon is considered Giani Iqbal Singh’s supporter.

The panel in its report submitted to the Akal Takht on Monday recommended that the jathedar be replaced in view of his “non-cooperative conduct”. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh directed the management board to accept his resignation.

Also, four board members, including Dhillon, who are seen as close to Giani Iqbal Singh, skipped Tuesday’s meeting at Patna that was presided over by president Avtar Singh Hit. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Gobind Singh Longowal and Chief Khalsa Diwan honorary secretary Surinder Singh also attended the meeting as members.

The allegations against Giani Iqbal Singh were levelled by Hit and Kammikar Singh, also a board member in separate complaints sent to the Akal Takht.

Expressing satisfaction over on the step taken by Takht Patna Sahib Management Board, acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said Giani Iqbal Singh will be summoned to the highest temporal seat if he is found guilty. He has asked the panel to continue probing the allegations against Giani Iqbal Singh and submit its final report. He also said a couple of board representatives will also be included in the panel.

‘Hit has no right accept my resignation’

Giani Iqbal Singh said Avtar Singh Hit has no right to accept his resignation. ”Since I submitted my resignation to the board general secretary, only he can act on it, not president or the Akal Takht jathedar.Though the charge has been given to Giani Rajinder Singh, keys of Takht are still with him,” he said.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 00:08 IST