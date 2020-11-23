GMCH admissions: HC dismisses plea seeking change in criterion for NRI category

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:57 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has dismissed a plea seeking changes in the criterion for admissions to MBBS course under the NRI category at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32.

The plea was filed by one candidate, Aanchal Setia, who had demanded that the first-degree relatives of NRIs be made eligible for the NRI-category seats offered by the institute. Detailed order is awaited.

The petitioner had brought before the court the contradiction in the eligibility criteria laid down in prospectus by the college stating that for admission to MBBS/BDS courses for students under the NRI category, Harvansh Singh Judge Dental College, Panjab University, has expanded the scope of the definition to include first-degree NRI relatives, like uncles and aunts of the candidate, but GMCH excludes them.

GMCH limits the criterion for candidates who resided in a foreign country for a certain period or have their parents or grandparents residing in other nations, it was stated. As both the institutes are affiliated to PU, there can’t be two different sets of rules for admissions to the same course, she had argued. The plea was filed last week.

The college has 150 MBBS seats, of which 115 are under the UT quota. Off the remaining, 23 are under the all-India quota, three under the central pool, and nine under the NRI quota.