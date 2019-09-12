Govt High School students shine in Judo championship in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:49 IST

Students of Government High School, Dadu Majra, excelled in the Under-14 inter-school judo cash award championship organised by Sports Department, Chandigarh held at Sports Complex, Sector 34.

A total of 19 students participated in this championship and 9 students won medals. Vinit, Sudan, Satyam won silver medals and Sunita, Muskan, Rohan, Roshan, Aakil and Satish won bronze medals. Mentors of the players, Vishal Diwan (ex national-level judo player) and Vivek Thakur(judo coach) trained the students. The wushu players also showed their skills by winning 14 medals in the 9th Chandigarh state wushu championship organised by Wushu Association of Chandigarh at Sports Complex. Sapna (wushu coach) and school teacher Vishal Diwan trained the students. Laxmi KC and Neeraj Kumari won gold medals; Rohan, Sneha and Suman won silver; and Harnoor Singh, Ankit, Vanshika, Pooja Kumari, Vishnu, Nisha, Ritika, Mantasa and Neha won bronze medals. DPE Harmanjit Singh, Raman Kumar, Amarinder Singh and Prem Parkash and other members of self defence club GHS, Dadumajra, helped in the training.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 11:43 IST