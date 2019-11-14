GPS devices to prevent delays, mishaps in fog

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 00:56 IST

Global positioning system (GPS)-enabled devices installed on trains will help deal with delays and prevent accidents due to fog this winter.

Northern Railway general manager TP Singh, during an official visit to the Chandigarh railway station on Wednesday, said: “Anti-fog devices, which work on GPS, help locomotive drivers to get an audio-visual alarm from a distance while approaching a signal or station.”

In the absence of the device, the crew has to reduce the train speed, often to a walking speed, in search of signals in fog. Every winter, a number of trains run behind schedule because of this.

Singh said daily patrolling to inspect the tracks has also been increased. He said owing to temperature fluctuations during winters, the tracks expand in the day and shrink at night, leading to cracks. To avoid any mishap, the tracks are being regularly inspected, he said. The railway patrolmen have also been provided with GPS trackers, which can be monitored by the officials, to know the exact location, using their phone.

The GPS trackers will also be able to track the movement of patrolmen to ensure they are carrying out the inspection properly, said Singh.

Later, addressing a press conference, Singh said after the new alignments, the Chandigarh-Baddi railway track will be reduced by about 7km. Earlier, the total track length was 28 km.