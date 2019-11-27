e-paper
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Gun shots fired in air in Dhakoli

A group of men opened fire in the air at the railway overbridge on the Zirakpur-Panchkula road

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2019 01:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hnidustan Times, Chandigarh
Police are on the lookout for a group of men who opened fire in the air at the railway overbridge on the Zirakpur-Panchkula road in Dhakoli on Monday night.

Police said they received a complaint from a resident of Shiv Enclave, Dhakoli, who informed them that some men in two cars — a Toyota Innova and a Mahindra Thar — fired shots in the air. The complainant provided the cars’ registration numbers, which the police said were from Rajpura in Patiala district. A case was registered at the Dhakoli police station.

top news
