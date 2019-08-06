Gurugram sees highest number of rape, murder cases in past 5 years

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 20:17 IST

Gurugram saw the maximum number of rape and murder cases being registered among all Haryana districts in the past five years, the state assembly was informed.

In a written reply to a question raised by Congress member Karan Singh Dalal on Monday, the assembly was informed that 663 rape and 470 murder cases have been registered in Gurugram.

For the same period, Faridabad saw 543 rape and 337 murder cases being registered, while these figures for Sonepat were 229 and 448, respectively.

Faridabad and Gurugram also saw the highest number of child rape cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in five years at 412 and 354, respectively.

These two districts also topped in crimes against women with 4,577 such cases being registered in Gurugram and 4,315 in Faridabad, followed by 3,595 in Panipat.

Among the districts where the maximum number of cases were registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, were Bhiwani with 303 cases, Faridabad 285, Hisar 280, Rohtak 243, Palwal 208 and Gurugram 190.

Palwal MLA Dalal had sought district-wise details of cases of murder, rape, child rape and crimes against women registered in the state from November 2014 till date.

He sought to know whether any criminal had been convicted in the cases and the district-wise number of cases of atrocities on Scheduled Castes.

In the reply, the House was informed that 5,043 cases of murder, 4,847 of rape, 3,674 under the POCSO Act, 42,265 cases of crimes against women and 3,695 under the SCs, STs (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been registered from November 2014.

The House was told that in the cases that have been decided till July 20 this year (from November 2014), 953 criminals have been convicted in murder cases, 249 in rape cases, 457 in child rape cases and 904 in other cases.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 20:17 IST