Haryana: BJP to launch Citizenship awareness campaign from Dec 26

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 23:25 IST

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Tuesday said the party will launch a public awareness programme from December 26 to educate people about every contour of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

While addressing a press conference, the state BJP president said the fortnight-long campaign will be launched from Rohtak where the party will hold a workshop under the supervision of Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia.

Barala said various awareness programmes will be launched across the state through various mediums, including social media, to remove the misgivings regarding the CAA and present a “correct picture” of the law.

The BJP has planned road shows, rallies and marathons to connect with people and educate them about the CAA, he added.

Condemning the protests and sporadic violence on the CAA, Barala held the Congress and other opposition parties responsible for “misleading people” for political gains.

“The objective of the CAA is to give citizenship. This law is not about cancelling citizenship of any Indian citizen. The Congress and opposition parties have been spreading lies to mislead Muslims,” he said.