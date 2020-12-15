e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt pensioners can submit life certificate till February 28

Haryana govt pensioners can submit life certificate till February 28

Earlier, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in view of the vulnerability of the elderly, the government had extended the date to submit the certificate till December 31.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 16:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
State government pensioners and family pensioners have to submit the life certificate in November every year for further continuation of pension.
State government pensioners and family pensioners have to submit the life certificate in November every year for further continuation of pension.(Representational photo)
         

Haryana government pensioners can submit the mandatory life certificate up to February 28, 2021, to continue receiving pension, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Earlier, due to the Covid -19 pandemic and in view of the vulnerability of the elderly, the state government had extended the date to submit the life certificate till December 31.

According to the rules, state government pensioners and family pensioners have to submit the life certificate in November every year for further continuation of pension. The government stops the pension automatically if the life certificate is not received in November.

An official spokesperson said that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, pensioners have been given time from November 1 to February 28, 2021, to submit their Jeevan Pramaan Patras (life certificates). During this period, the pensioners will continue to receive their pension, the spokesperson said.

The government has asked the pensioners to update information regarding their Parivar Pehchan Patra by January 15, 2021.

tags
top news
PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
PM Modi says farmers surrounding Delhi misguided, blames Opposition
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
Delhi HC restrains protesting nurses from continuing their strike at AIIMS
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
‘Growing recognition, acceptance for idea of Indo-Pacific’, says Jaishankar
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari may join BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengal visit
TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari may join BJP during Amit Shah’s Bengal visit
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
‘Stop the memoir’: Pranab Mukherjee’s son to publishers of father’s book
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In