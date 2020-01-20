Haryana: House unanimously ratifies SC, ST quota bill

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:13 IST

The special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday unanimously ratified the Constitution (126th Amendment) Bill, 2019, which extends reservation to members belonging to schedule castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years.

The session was convened with the consensus of all political parties. Since both the Houses— Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—had passed the said Constitution amendment bill in recent past, the bill was sent to states for ratification by 50% of the assemblies before it comes into force.

Also, since the reservation for members of SCs and STs given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020, the same had to be ratified by the states by then.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented a proposal in the Vidhan Sabha in this regard which was passed unanimously by all the members of the House.

The Rajya Sabha secretariat would now to be apprised with the ratification made in this regard.

HOUSE ADJOURNED SINE DIE

After passing this ratification in said Constitution Bill, speaker Vidhan, Gian Chand Gupta adjourned the Vidhan Sabha sine-die.