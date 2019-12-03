Haryana: Rise in GST revenue continues

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:47 IST

Haryana government on Tuesday said the revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) continued to rise for the fifth month in a row during this financial year.

A government spokesperson said the state GST revenue has recorded a growth rate of 33.5% in November over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

The overall growth of the state, the spokesperson said, in the last five months in the state GST was 31.15% over the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. He said the state has also recorded a jump in the collections under all the acts of the GST in November. It stood at ₹5,904.56 crore in November against collection of ₹4,678.53 crore in the same month last year, registering a growth of 26.2%. He said this rate is against a national growth rate of 5.9% in November.