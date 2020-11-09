Haryana’s power distribution companies incur Rs 37 crore loss due to windstorms

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 22:33 IST

The windstorms have damaged 5,547 km long power supply lines and 71,185 electricity poles in last three years causing a loss of ₹37 crore to Haryana’s power distribution companies, as per official records.

Now, the state power department is contacting Orissa and Andhra Pradesh governments to know about steps taken by them to protect poles and electricity lines from cyclonic storms every year, state power minister Ranjit Singh had informed the assembly last week during the two-day session.

The power distribution companies (DISCOMs) are in touch with vendors and agencies which specialise in inspection and patrolling of EHV (extra high voltage) power lines through helicopters using light detecting and ranging (LIDAR). In this connection, a pilot project will be launched in the most vulnerable area soon.

As per the detailed statement laid on the table of the House, though the towers have been designed to withstand wind speed up to 170 km per hour, it has been observed that when winds take shape of cyclone they create a whirlwind effect, leading to twisting and bending of the towers.

The windstorms had damaged 31 towers (including seven in Mewat) and 8.75km power transmission line in nine districts causing ₹1.85 crore loss to Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL).

As per the official data, the largest 8,669 poles and 627 km electricity supply line were damaged in Jind district between August 2017 and July 2020.

In Karnal district, the windstorms damaged 4,892 poles and 423 km power lines while 5,576 power supply line poles were uprooted, damaging 106 km electricity lines, in Bhiwani district. The minimum 33km electricity line was damaged in last three years in Faridabad where 809 poles could not withstand the windstorms.

According to the power minister, the department is taking various steps to prevent the losses caused due to the damage of poles and lines in windstorms. The preventive steps include bracing and belting of H-poles at every eighth pillar of the line to keep them safe from bending. Besides, wind stay is also being provided on every fourth pole while bracing is being provided for V-shape or horizontal cross arms to maintain proper line distance and prevent it from bending. Proper reaming of backfill is also being ensured while placing the pillars.

The department has identified falling of trees on the power lines as one of the major reason for damage to the poles during windstorms. “To avoid such incidents, a drive has been launched to prune the branches of the trees twice a year,” said Ranjit Singh, while assuring to launch a survey to identify the lengthy span between the poles and tilted poles among others to strengthen the existing lines.