Haryana sees 302 new cases as state nears 3,000 mark

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:10 IST

Haryana registered 302 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, biggest single-day spike so far, pushing the state’s tally to 2,954.

As per the state health bulletin, 132 cases were detected in Gurugram, followed by Faridabad (69) and Sonepat (28). While 28 cases surfaced in Narnaul, 10 were reported from Karnal, eight from Ambala and Hisar each, seven from Rohtak, six from Nuh, and one each from Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Panipat and Panchkula.

So far, 23 people have died of Covid-19 in Haryana with maximum (10) fatalities reported from Faridabad, followed by Gurugram (4), Panipat (3), Ambala (2) and Sonepat, Jind, Karnal and Rohtak (1 each), the state bulletin mentioned.

In Ambala, five members of a family, who had returned from Delhi, were tested positive. Two locals with travel history to Qatar and a woman working as a domestic help at the house of a Covid patient, were also found infected.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said those testing positive in the district had a history of travel to other states. He said Karnal has so far registered 69 patients, of whom one has died and 27 have been cured.

Undertrial among 10 found infected in Mahendergarh

A rape accused lodged in Nasebpur jail was among 10 persons who tested positive in Mahendergarh. More than 20 people, including a judicial magistrate and 13 cops, who had come in contact with the undertrial have been placed under home quarantine.

Though state bulletin mentioned only limited cases, Rohtak and Sonepat administrations reported total 14 new infections. Four persons, who had returned from Mumbai, were among eight new patients found infected with coronavirus in Hisar. Four cases were detected in Bhiwani as well.

Covid patient dies of cardiac arrest at PGIMS

A 61-year-old coronavirus patient from Jind’s Pillukhera died of cardiac arrest at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak on Wednesday, said Jind civil surgeon Jai Bhagwan Jattan. He was tested positive on May 31, Jattan added.