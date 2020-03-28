e-paper
Haryana writes to Centre seeking extension of 90-day procurement period for mustard, gram

The procurement of mustard and gram is done under the price support scheme

chandigarh Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:37 IST
HT Correspondent
The Haryana government on Saturday asked the central government to grant permission to extend the 90-day procurement period for mustard and gram from April 15, the revised starting date of procurement fixed by the state government in view of coronavirus outbreak.

The procurement of mustard and gram is done under the price support scheme (PSS). The PSS comes into operation when the prices in open market fall below minimum support price (MSP). Only 25% of mustard and gram crop can be bought under the PSS by procurement agencies at minimum support price.

In a communication to Union ministry of agriculture, co-operation and farmers welfare, the state government said it was earlier notified that the procurement period of mustard will commence from March 28 till May 1 and procurement period for gram will last from April 1 to May 10 in Haryana. However, due to Covid 19 and the lockdown, the state government has decided to start procurement of mustard and gram with effect from April 15.

