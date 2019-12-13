HC seeks details of Dera Sacha Sauda earnings

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 22:57 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday asked Punjab, Haryana, Centre among others to give estimates of earnings of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda besides expenditure incurred for security arrangements and estimates of damages caused due to violence reported in the aftermath of conviction of Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in two rape cases on August 25, 2017.

The full bench presided over by justice Rajiv Sharma was hearing a clutch of 2015 petitions in which it was examining, among other issues, as to who is to pay for damages reported during August 2017 violence.

Ram Rahim was convicted by the special CBI court, Panchkula on August 25, 2015. Following the conviction, violence had broken out in parts of Punjab and Haryana, claiming lives of at least 41 people in the clashes. Large scale arson took place,especially in Panchkula, as dera followers assembled in lakhs and resorted to violence post the verdict. The rape case was registered in April 2002 and it was in September 2002 the HC had ordered CBI probe. Ram Rahim is behind bars and serving jail term for the two rape cases and for murder of a Sirsa journalist in 2002.

During the hearing, certain details were shared by various counsels. However, the court observed that it needed specific details and asked all the counsels to compile it accordingly.

Additional solicitor general Satya Pal Jain told court that ₹350 crore of income tax liability has been raised by income tax department so far after it launched probe following HC order in the case. While Haryana advocate general BR Mahajan apprised the court that a total of ₹126 crore loss of property was recorded, out of which ₹18 crore was private. Punjab could not provide details immediately, though court was told that it had been submitted the same earlier.

The hearing has been adjourned to December 18 and the counsels have been asked to compile related information. The bench also asked amicus curiae Anupam Gupta whether contempt of court powers can be invoked against dera for causing violence and property damage as an undertaking was given before the court prior to August 2017 incidents that followers would not indulge in any kind of violence.

SPAT BETWEEN JUDGE AND AMICUS

A verbal spat was reported during the hearing between justice Rajiv Sharma and Gupta. At one point, Gupta announced his recusal from the case. It started with Justice Sharma telling Gupta that “he can’t go on reading” and arguments should be “nearest possible” to the issue whether compensation is payable or how it is not payable. However, Gupta shot back saying that he was addressing a constitution bench and issue involved does not have “one line answers”.