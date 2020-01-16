e-paper
HC seeks status report on retirees appointed on contract

The court was told that they were being paid from contingency funds, and also getting pension from the state government

chandigarh Updated: Jan 16, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday sought a status report from Punjab on a plea alleging that 10 persons have been illegally appointed on contract basis in the office of director, rural development and panchayats, even as they had retired.

The court was told that they were being paid from contingency funds, and also getting pension from the state government.

The plea was filed by one Kuldeep Kaura, a retired lecturer, seeking direction for removal of such persons. A list of those appointed was also given to the court.

The court was told that they were being paid from contingency fund created against the payments received from the auction of the ‘shamlat’ lands. “They were appointed without any policy for such appointments, without issuing any advertisements, and just on the basis of applications submitted by them,” petitioner’s lawyer HC Arora had told the court. As per the appointment orders, they were appointed on contract basis, due to excess work load/shortage of staff etc. Their emoluments range between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000. The court, while adjourning the matter for April 17, sought a status report from the government.

