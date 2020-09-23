Heavy vehicles claim two lives in two hit-and-run accidents in Ludhiana

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:54 IST

Two persons, including a woman, were mowed down by a truck and a tractor in separate hit-and-run accidents in Mullanpur Dakha and Sudhar on Tuesday.

In the first case, a truck driver, checking his vehicle’s tyre pressure, was run over by another truck in Mullanpur Dakha.

The deceased, Jagjit Singh, 50, was a resident of Gobindgarh. Jagjit’s Nirvail Singh, of Fazilka, told the police that they were travelling to Ludhiana, when they stopped in Mullanpur Dakha to check the truck’s tyre pressure.

As Jagjit crouched on the road, a truck coming from Jagraon side hit him, killing him on the spot.

The truck driver fled the scene with his vehicle. Sub-inspector Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said the unidentified accused was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on Nirvail’s complaint.

TRACTOR CRUSHES WOMAN

In another accident, a 40-year-old woman was killed after a tractor hit the scooter that she was riding near Aitiana village.

The deceased has been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, 40, of Dhaliwal village.

The complainant, Harmandeep Kaur of Burj Hakima village, said she, along with her aunt, Jaswinder, was going to Sudhar on her scooter.

While she was riding the two-wheeler, her aunt was sitting on the pillion seat. When they reached near Aitiana Bridge, a tractor-trolley hit them from behind, causing her aunt to fall on the road. In no time, the tractor ran over her aunt, dragging her for at least 50 meters. Instead of stopping, the tractor driver sped away. The Sudhar police have lodged an FIR against the unidentified accused.