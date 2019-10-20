High-pitch campaign for 90 assembly seats ends

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 00:07 IST

Canvassing for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana ended on Saturday evening. As per the guidelines of the election commission (EC), public meetings and processions are not allowed during the 48-hour period ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of polling.

Over 1.83 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,169 candidates for the 90 assembly seats on October 21. The polling will held from 7am to 6pm and the results will be declared on October 24.

From Saturday evening, candidate cannot display to the public any poll matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus during this 48 hours period. The EC said that political functionaries who have come from outside the constituency and are not voters of the constituency should leave the constituency immediately after the campaigning period is over. This does not apply to the candidate or his polling agent even if they are not voters in the constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two poll rallies on the last day of the campaigning at Sirsa and Rewari. Modi who was initially scheduled to hold only four poll meetings in the state went on to address seven poll meetings across the state. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi only held two public meetings during the campaign period – at Nuh and Mahendragarh.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar did a road show in Karnal, the seat from here is seeking a second term, on the last day of canvassing.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda canvassed for party nominees in Badhra in Charkhi Dadri district, Samalkha and Israna in Panipat district. Hooda was accompanied by former cricketer Virender Sehwag at Badhra, Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and state Congress chief Kumari Selja during his Samalkha and Israna poll tour. Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who is contesting from Kaithal, held a rally in Kaithal town.

Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) campaigned for party candidates in Jhajjar, Badli, Badhra and Gohana. He was accompanied by former Congress president Ashok Tanwar who has extended his support to Dushyant after quitting the Congress. INLD leader Abhay Chautala also held a poll rally at Nathusri Chopta in Ellenabad, from where he is contesting. Former Punjab deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also joined Chautala for the rally.

Among the celebrities who canvassed on the last day were BJP’s Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol who campaigned for party candidates in Badli, Uchana Kalan and Dadri. BJP’s Mathura MP Hema Malini canvassed for party candidates in Israna, Safidon and Narwana in Jind, Yamunanagar and Panchkula.

Besides the ruling BJP, Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), the JJP and other players are in the contest for single-phase election.

Political observers say the main contest is largely between the BJP and the Congress.

Riding high on pro-incumbency and the Modi wave, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar believes he will take his party’s tally to “75 plus” from the present 47 legislators, while Congress’ two-time chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has been raising the pitch against unemployment, law and order and lack of development.

Focusing on farmers, labourers, youth and industrialists, the saffron party manifesto pledges to give an interest-free crop loan of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers and promises to complete a target of Rs 5,000 crore interest and penalty waiver on crop loans taken from cooperative banks.

The Congress is trying to woo the youth, farmers and women with the promise of an allowance of Rs 10,000 per month to all unemployed postgraduates and Rs 7,000 to all unemployed undergraduates in its manifesto.

It has also promised 33% reservation to women in government jobs and 50% reservation in panchayati raj institutions, in municipal corporations and city councils if it is voted to power in the state.

The Chautala clan-led INLD as well as its offshoot Dushyant Chautala’s JJP are also trying to make a dent in the votes of the two parties. Some seats are likely to see a triangular contest.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 00:06 IST