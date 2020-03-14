Highlight provisions on rate boards: Chandigarh MC pulls up parking lot contractors

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 01:05 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) on Friday directed the parking contractors to prominently display the information regarding vehicles being allowed to park for 10 minutes for free for dropping and picking up passengers inside the paid parking lots.

The move comes a day after HT highlighted how the mandatory provision cleared by the MC general House last year found little to no mention on the rate list displayed at the parking lots in violation of the contract.

MC special commissioner Sanjay Jha said not mentioning such crucial information from the rate list was akin to fleecing the public. “The contractors have been strictly told to comply with terms and condition of the agreement or we will penalise them for violations,” he said.

MC has allotted 89 paid parking lots in two zones.

Zone 1 is under Patna-based firm owned by Ram Sundar Prashad Singh that has parking lots mostly on Madhya Marg while Zone 2 is under Delhi-based Pashchatya Entertainment Private Limited having parking lots in Sector 17 and Dakshin Marg and other parts of the city.

INSPECTIONS SOON

MC executive engineer (XEN) Ravinder Sharma, who supervises Zone 2, said, “While instruction for the 10-minute free parking provision has already been issued verbally, the firm has also been told in a letter to ensure all smart facilities at the parking lots before the due date of imposing slab-wise rates, which is April end.”

“I will also hold meeting with the firm representative on Monday to examine the current status of their facilities,” Sharma said.

Zone 1 supervisor XEN Ajay Garg said, “The information regarding the mandatory provision was not prominently displayed in Zone 1 parking lots. The contractor has been told to stop such negligence and display the information in huge format so that the public is fully aware about it.”

The civic body is also planning to form multiple teams that will regularly visit the parking lots and check such violations of the terms and conditions of the contract.