Himachal high court issues notice to state over ‘pathetic condition of govt schools’

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:31 IST

The high court on Saturday issued a notice to the Himachal Pradesh (HP) state government and directed the principal secretary(education) to remain present before the court on January 1, 2020, in a matter pertaining to ‘the pathetic condition of government schools in the state’.

Division bench comprising chief justice L Narayana Swamy and justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as a Public Interest Litigation(PIL) on a news item published in Hindi daily ‘Punjab Kesari’ in its issue dated November 18, 2019.

It was reported in the news item that the condition of the classrooms in government schools located in the state remains poor and that many schools require repair work.

It was further reported that a report of Unified District Information System for Education(U-DISE) revealed that for the session 2018-19, 6,116 out of 33,191 classrooms of primary schools were in a poor condition and needed to be repaired, whereas, 4,245 classrooms required minor repair work.

There are total 33,191 classrooms in primary schools, out of which the condition of only 22,830 classrooms was good.

Besides this, 1,088 classrooms out of the total 5,673 classrooms in middle schools required major repair works and minor repair works were required to be done in 306 classrooms. In middle schools, 4,279 classrooms out of 5,673 classrooms were in a good condition.

In high schools, 923 classrooms out of 4,337 classrooms required major repair works, whereas 429 classrooms required minor repair works.Around 2,985 classrooms out of 4,337 classrooms were in good condition.

Besides this, 3,034 classrooms out of 17,556 classrooms in the senior secondary schools required major repair works, whereas, 1,512 classrooms required minor repair works. In total, 13,010 classrooms out of 17,556 classrooms were in good condition.

To get information on the report, the court directed the principal secretary(education) to appear before the court on the next date of hearing.