Himachal tax officials directed to dispose of all pending legacy cases

Himachal tax officials directed to dispose of all pending legacy cases

Under the legacy case resolution scheme, the government will only levy a 10% settlement fee and if nothing is due the pending case will be settled on the basis of a settlement application

chandigarh Updated: Jul 04, 2020 14:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
In Kangra alone there are around 17,000 cases pending for disposal and assessment.
In Kangra alone there are around 17,000 cases pending for disposal and assessment.
         

Field functionaries were directed to dispose of all pending legacy cases under the Himachal Pradesh (Legacy Cases Resolution) Scheme, 2019 on Saturday.

The scheme was launched by the state government under the HP VAT Act, Central Sales Tax Act and other allied taxes. The orders were issued by Himachal commissioner of sate taxes and excise Dr Ajay Sharma while he was presiding over a revenue review meeting for Kangra district at Dharamshala.

He asked functionaries to utilise the lean period amid the Covid-19 crisis to liquidate all pending legacy cases .

The scheme allows for complete waiver of interest, which it is applicable at 18%, and full waiver of penalty. Penalty can range from 25% to 150% of the taxes due.

The government will only levy a 10% settlement fee and if nothing is due the pending case will be settled on the basis of a settlement application.

SEPTEMBER 30 DEADLINE

Sharma said in Kangra alone there were around 17,000 cases pending for disposal and assessment . The deadline to dispose of such cases is September 30.

Kangra state taxes and excise deputy commissioner Vinod Singh Dogra said Kangra had earned ₹ 414 crore in 2019-20 in comparison to ₹ 387 crore in 2018-19, registering a growth of ₹27 crore.

The district has also successfully implemented the National eWay Bill System for enforcement of GST. So far, ₹ 50 lakh has been collected as GST and penalty from eWay Bill non-filers.

