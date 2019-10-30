Hit and run: Cyclist killed, friend hurt in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 01:05 IST

A 35-year-old cyclist died after being run over by a car in a hit-and-run case near the Police Lines Complex in Sector 26 on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

Dhan Bahadur was on his way to Chandigarh Railway Station with friend Bablu on his bicycle and acquaintance Nand Lal on another bicycle when a speeding motorcyclist jumped the St Kabir School light point and overtook the trio, making them lose their balance.

As Bahadur and Bablu fell, they were run over by a car coming from behind. They were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) by passers-by, but Bahadur succumbed to his injuries there, states the FIR registered on Nand Lal’s complaint.

A case under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt due to negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station against the unidentified car driver.

Attempts are being made to identify the car driver, who fled the spot.

As no one noted down the number of the vehicle, police are scanning CCTV footage in the area for clues.

