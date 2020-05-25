Hockey legend cremated with state honours; will be dearly missed: Capt

chandigarh

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:34 IST

The body of international hockey icon and Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior was cremated with full state honours at the local electric crematorium on Monday. His grandson Kabir Singh lit the pyre in the presence of daughter Sushbir Kaur. A contingent of Punjab Police reversed arms and later fired in the air as a mark of respect to the triple-Olympic gold medalist.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed profound grief over the demise. In his condolence message, the CM recalled the immense contribution of Balbir Senior to the promotion of sports, especially hockey, adding that he will be dearly missed and will forever remain an inspiration.

At the cremation, Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi laid the wreath on behalf of the CM. Sodhi said the hockey stadium at Mohali would be named after the legend.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “Balbir ji remained an ambassador for hockey throughout his life. He will be sorely missed. My condolences to his family and fans worldwide.”

Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said in a tweet, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Balbir Singh Sr. Ji. It is a huge loss to our nation.”

MLAs Olympian Pargat Singh and Parminder Singh Dhindsa also laid wreaths to pay their respects to the departed soul. On the behalf of the Punjab governor and administrator of Union Territory VP Singh Badnore, ADC Chandigarh Sachin Rana placed the wreath. Representatives of Hockey India, Punjab Olympics Association and Hockey Punjab also laid wreaths to pay their respects.