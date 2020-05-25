e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Hockey legend cremated with state honours; will be dearly missed: Capt

Hockey legend cremated with state honours; will be dearly missed: Capt

Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi said the hockey stadium at Mohali would be named after the legend

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior was cremated with full state honours at the local electric crematorium in Chandigarh on Monday.
Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior was cremated with full state honours at the local electric crematorium in Chandigarh on Monday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

The body of international hockey icon and Padma Shri Balbir Singh Senior was cremated with full state honours at the local electric crematorium on Monday. His grandson Kabir Singh lit the pyre in the presence of daughter Sushbir Kaur. A contingent of Punjab Police reversed arms and later fired in the air as a mark of respect to the triple-Olympic gold medalist.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh expressed profound grief over the demise. In his condolence message, the CM recalled the immense contribution of Balbir Senior to the promotion of sports, especially hockey, adding that he will be dearly missed and will forever remain an inspiration.

At the cremation, Punjab sports minister Rana Gurmit Sodhi laid the wreath on behalf of the CM. Sodhi said the hockey stadium at Mohali would be named after the legend.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted, “Balbir ji remained an ambassador for hockey throughout his life. He will be sorely missed. My condolences to his family and fans worldwide.”

Punjab leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said in a tweet, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Balbir Singh Sr. Ji. It is a huge loss to our nation.”

MLAs Olympian Pargat Singh and Parminder Singh Dhindsa also laid wreaths to pay their respects to the departed soul. On the behalf of the Punjab governor and administrator of Union Territory VP Singh Badnore, ADC Chandigarh Sachin Rana placed the wreath. Representatives of Hockey India, Punjab Olympics Association and Hockey Punjab also laid wreaths to pay their respects.

top news
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
‘Saw Balbir Singh cry like a child after defeat to Pakistan’
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
In 2am tweet, Piyush Goyal seeks trains’ list from Maharashtra. Sena replies
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In