e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HP governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in Telangana road accident

HP governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in Telangana road accident

Was travelling from Hyderabad to Nalgonda for a private function when his car veered off the highway and ran into bushes before coming to a halt

chandigarh Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:16 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The car in which Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya was travelling after it veered off the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Telangana on Monday morning.
The car in which Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya was travelling after it veered off the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway in Telangana on Monday morning.(HT Photo)
         

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a narrow escape on Monday when the car in which he was travelling veered off the national highway and ran into bushes in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district, police said.

The accident took place at 11.15am at Kaithapuram village of Chouttuppal block on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway (NH-65) when Dattatreya, along with two others, were travelling from Hyderabad to Nalgonda to attend a private function.

Bhongir deputy commissioner of police K Narayana Reddy said according to preliminary reports, the steering of the vehicle, a Mercedes Benz (AP9-AS-6666), got locked suddenly, as a result of which the driver lost control over the car.

It veered off the highway towards the left and ran into bushes on a narrow path before coming to a halt. Security personnel, who were travelling in other vehicles in the convoy, rushed to the car and rescued Dattatreya.

“Luckily, the vehicle did not overturn and nobody was hurt. The car, however, was partially damaged. We are inquiring into the cause of the accident,” Reddy said.

Later, the governor left for Nalgonda in another car.

tags
top news
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In