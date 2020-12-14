HP governor Dattatreya escapes unhurt in Telangana road accident

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 14:16 IST

Himachal Pradesh governor Bandaru Dattatreya had a narrow escape on Monday when the car in which he was travelling veered off the national highway and ran into bushes in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district, police said.

The accident took place at 11.15am at Kaithapuram village of Chouttuppal block on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway (NH-65) when Dattatreya, along with two others, were travelling from Hyderabad to Nalgonda to attend a private function.

Bhongir deputy commissioner of police K Narayana Reddy said according to preliminary reports, the steering of the vehicle, a Mercedes Benz (AP9-AS-6666), got locked suddenly, as a result of which the driver lost control over the car.

It veered off the highway towards the left and ran into bushes on a narrow path before coming to a halt. Security personnel, who were travelling in other vehicles in the convoy, rushed to the car and rescued Dattatreya.

“Luckily, the vehicle did not overturn and nobody was hurt. The car, however, was partially damaged. We are inquiring into the cause of the accident,” Reddy said.

Later, the governor left for Nalgonda in another car.