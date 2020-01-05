HP registers 17.3% increase in gross revenue collection

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:54 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said Himachal Pradesh has registered an increase of ₹538.51 crore gross revenue collections during the current year fiscal year till December 2019 as compared to revenue collection till December 2018, thereby registering an increase of 17.3%.

He said, “The total revenue collected up to December, 2019, was ₹3,653.68 crore whereas it was ₹3,115.17 crore up to December, 2018. Increase in revenue collection was due to the effective implementation of policies of the state government besides sincere efforts of excise and taxation department officials.”

The CM said the total state GST revenue collected up to December 2019 was ₹1,207.59 crore whereas it was ₹796.08 crore up to December 2018. The total excise revenue collected up to December 2019 was ₹1,177.1 crore as compared to ₹1,058.2 crore up to December 2018. Other taxes collected up to December, 2019 were ₹325.71 crore as compared to ₹302.87 crore collected up to December, 2018.

He added that all districts of the state have also registered a substantial increase in the gross collection during the last year as compared to 2018.

Solan district collected ₹745.51 crore gross revenue till December, 2019, Chamba district ₹102.8 crore, Sirmaur district ₹224.81 crore, Mandi district ₹275.55 crore and Shimla district ₹432.52 crore, The gross revenue collected by Nurpur district was ₹208 crore, Kangra ₹294.2 crore, Baddi ₹572.27 crore, Kullu ₹171.85 crore, Hamirpur ₹145.9 crore, Una ₹237.74 crore and Bilaspur ₹243.25 crore up to December, 2019.

The CM said there has been a remarkable increase in revenue collected by all Enforcement Zone (EZ) in the state.

Gross revenue collection of EZ Parwanoo was ₹71.26 crore. Similarly, EZ Palampur collected gross revenue of ₹21.56 crore and EZ Una ₹13.66 crore up to December, 2019.

EZ Parwanoo registered SGST Revenue collection of ₹68.71 crore up to December, 2019, Palampur collected ₹21.12 crore and Una ₹12.83 crore. EZ Palampur has registered revenue collection of ₹8.63 crore up to December 2019 and EZ Una ₹5.82 crore up to December, 2019.