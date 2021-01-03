HT Chandigarh Our Take: Big challenges for municipal corporation in poll year

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 23:02 IST

Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) is set for its mayoral election as mayor Raj Bala Malik’s stint comes to an end after a ‘zero’ year in which hardly any contentious matters could be resolved or projects completed because of the Covid lockdown and continued restrictions.

The year 2021 is also significant with MC elections slated for December, making this the last mayoral stint of the current Bharatiya Janata Party dispensation.

Malik’s tenure saw the end of the decade-old logjam over the Japyee waste processing plant, as the MC finally took over. However, after the Covid-19 lockdown, spending cuts and revenue losses put Malik in the firing line as she was unable to get additional funds from the UT administration.

The 200% water tariff hike announced at one point almost proved to be Malik’s undoing as her own party members urged her to roll it back even as she appeared to be in two minds about implementing it.

Now, as she gets ready to leave, Malik, however, will have the satisfaction of knowing that the waste segregation system has been kickstarted with trucks rolling out to collect trash, covering the entire city by January this year.

The sewage systems are also being upgraded.

In an election year, therefore, the new mayor will have to deliver on the BJP’s promises to catapult Chandigarh among the top Smart City bracket, which looks to be a huge challenge, given the circumstances.

His or her key result areas will include:

Improving the waste management system: The waste processing plant at Sector 25 is not working at full capacity with MC again planning to invite private players to upgrade and maintain it, a move which previously had disastrous consequences.

Improving performance in Swachh Survekshan: Continued poor performance remains a challenge even as Chandigarh failed to break into the ranks of the top 10 cleanest cities

Resolving funds crunch: With revenues drying up in a zero year MC’s financial crisis is deepening even as adequate grant in aid is not flowing in from the administration

