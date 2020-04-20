e-paper
Identify, seal contaminated pockets: Chandigarh administrator

Punjab governor VPS Badnore also sought help from local organisations and ward members to keep these areas sealed and well sanitised

chandigarh Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:19 IST
Chandigarh traffic police have mounted a corona 'scarecrow ' on the dividing road of Sector 18-19 amid the lockdown on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT photo)
         


The Chandigarh administration will be identifying specific pockets in the city where new outbreak cases have been reported and will seal these areas to control the outbreak.

In the daily review meeting, Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator VPS Badnore directed the deputy commissioner to identify specific pockets in the city, where new cases have been detected, so that the administration can seal those areas.

Along with police officials, local residents too will be appointed as special police officers to regulate entry and exit in these areas. Badnore also sought help from organisations of local residents and public representatives including ward members to keep these areas sealed and well sanitised.

Badnore said 6,670 registered construction workers will be provided ₹3,000 each as special relief, keeping in view their present unemployment amid the curfew. This will be in addition to the ₹3,000 already sanctioned earlier from the construction labour welfare fund. The amount will be transferred to the workers’ accounts directly. The administration will seek approval of Government of India regarding payment of wages for workers by industrialists, of the ESI contributions already made.

Badnore has directed principal secretary health, Arun Kumar Gupta, to ensure that adequate quantity of blood is available in all hospitals. He suggested that a team could go out to collect blood from willing donors, and the blood donor certificates be given to them. He advised principal secretary health to seek help of NGOs and charitable organisations such as the Rotary and Lions Clubs.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida stated that necessary orders about containment zones have been issued. A request has been sent to Punjab and Haryana governments and Union government to open only essential offices with minimal staff, he said. He also said the registrar of Punjab and Haryana high court has been informed about the imposition of curfew in the area.

A special camp will be held exclusively to test media personnel to prevent chances of infection. Badnore said journalists should come forward to avail this facility and also download Aarogya Setu App

