In 2 days, 33 register online for BA courses at Govt College, Ludhiana East

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:56 IST

: As many as 33 students have registered online for bachelor of arts courses at Government College, Ludhiana East, in two days. The course has 80 seats and the online registration process was started on Saturday. The last date to apply is August 12.

In BA courses, the college offers economics, history and political science, English and Punjabi and history and culture of Punjab.

Principal Dharam Singh Sandhu said, “Students have five days to apply and all seats will be filled easily. The counseling will be conducted online on August 17 after verifying documents. Students will be informed through a message to deposit fee.”

The new building of Government College, Ludhiana east, situated opposite Vardhman Mill on Chandigarh Road, is under construction since 2018. In the meanwhile, classes had been conducted at SCD Government College.

The work on two blocks- arts and science- has been completed and the administrative block is also expected to be ready in four months.