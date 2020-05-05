e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 05, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Inmate held for murder bid on Kharar rehab centre owner

Inmate held for murder bid on Kharar rehab centre owner

Stolen Lancer car recovered, hunt on for five other centre inmates involved in the attack

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 22:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
The accused in police custody on Tuesday.
The accused in police custody on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A day after six inmates of a drug rehabilitation centre in Radiala village of Kharar were booked for thrashing and kidnapping the centre owner and fleeing with ₹1.6 lakh cash, gold jewellery, three cellphones, a Bolero SUV and a Lancer car, police arrested one of the accused on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered the Lancer from the accused, Suman Sharma, hailing from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, who was booked along with five other inmates for attacking the complainant, Vikramjit Singh.

Suman had been undergoing treatment at the centre for the last three months and was staying with his mother in Kharar. She is presently stuck in Himachal Pradesh owing to the lockdown.

The police are raiding to arrest other accused identified as Gurjit Singh, Jaswant Singh, Kulwant Singh and Raj Kumar, and Mohit Pandey, who was working at the centre post recovery from addiction.

‘WERE FED UP’

“Hum pareshan the (We were fed up)”, is what Suman, who was sent to judicial custody on Tuesday, told the police. He said the centre was overcrowded and they were beaten up regularly.

As per Vikramjit, who lived on the centre premises, said the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, bundled him in his vehicle and drove for about 60km to Bellolpur village in Chamkaur Sahib, where they tied him to a tree in a jungle and thrashed him before fleeing with his valuables. He had managed to free himself and contacted the police and reached Kharar civil hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

A case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 392 (robbery), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly to prosecute common object) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Kharar (Sadar) police station.

top news
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir at NAM Summit was ‘propaganda exercise’, says govt
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Can’t take risks’: Kerala CM on flying back Indians without Covid-19 test
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
Here’s when Apple will reveal the next major software for your iPhones
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
‘We have to learn to live with Covid-19’: Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveKarnataka 1st PUC ResultCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 lockdownTelangana Covid-19 lockdownSensex TodayPetrol priceCovid-19Paatal Lok trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news