Int’l women’s day: State honours 29 women achievers

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 22:56 IST

As many as 29 women achievers from different walks of life were honoured at a state-level function organised to mark international women’s day at Gurugram on Sunday.

Four districts — Ambala, Panchkula, Jhajjar and Panipat —were awarded for improving their sex ratio. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar was the chief guest.

Alka Garg of Yamunanagar was honoured with the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award for her work in the field of social welfare. Manisha of Fatehabad was awarded the Kalpana Chawla Shaurya Award for scaling Mount Everest, an official spokesperson said.

Ten women players — Renu of Bhiwani; Divya Satija of Faridabad; Pinki Rani, Pooja, Sulochana, and Soni of Hisar; Raveena of Jind; Sudesh Kumari of Sonipat; and Pooja of Kaithal were also awarded.

Five government officials, including Hisar deputy commissioner Priyanka Soni, Suman Gupta of Kurukshetra, Mukesh Rani of Panchkula, Rekha of Panipat, and Kanupriya of Karnal were also honoured, the spokesperson said.

Four awards for social work were awarded to Neetu Doohan of Hisar, Suman Sharma and Sushila Sharma of Kaithal, and Pushpa Devi of Jind. Six anganwadi workers were also recognised are Praveen of Ambala, Usha Rani of Hisar, Sukhpal Kaur of Sirsa, Neeru of Kaithal, Sarita of Panipat, and Sudesh Kumar of Sonepat.

166 women awarded in Karnal, Kurukshetra

In Karnal, 15 women achievers were honoured. Speaking on the occasion, Haryana minister of state Anoop Dhanak said the BJP-JJP government had taken several initiatives to ensure women empowerment and women safety. He also awarded several women, including Karnal’s first women bus driver Archana and conductor Shanta Devi.

In Kurukshetra, local BJP MP Nayab Saini, honoured 151 achievers. Accompanied by Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha, the MP honoured Geeta Rani of Bapdi village for being the best angwanwadi worker in the district.