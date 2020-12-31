Intense cold wave prevails in Punjab

chandigarh

CHANDIGARH

Unabated cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with Narnaul being the coldest place in both the states.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal level, an official of meteorological department said.

Union territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 4.8 degree Celsius, one notch below normal.

With bone-chilling cold wave prevailing in the region, Hisar shivered at 4.5 degrees Celsius, Ambala 4.6, Rohtak 4.8, Sirsa 4.9 and Karnal at 5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved chill at a low of 3.4, 4.1 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda and Halwara recorded their minimums at 3.5, 3.6, 4.2 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Foggy weather conditions were also witnessed at several places including Patiala, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, leading to reduced visibility.