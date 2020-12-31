e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Intense cold wave prevails in Punjab

Intense cold wave prevails in Punjab

chandigarh Updated: Dec 31, 2019 22:43 IST
Press Trust of India
People wearing warm clothes out and about on a foggy and cold winter day in Amritsar on Monday.(HT PHOTO)
         

CHANDIGARH

Unabated cold wave continued to sweep Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday with Narnaul being the coldest place in both the states.

Narnaul in Haryana recorded a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal level, an official of meteorological department said.

Union territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 4.8 degree Celsius, one notch below normal.

With bone-chilling cold wave prevailing in the region, Hisar shivered at 4.5 degrees Celsius, Ambala 4.6, Rohtak 4.8, Sirsa 4.9 and Karnal at 5 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala braved chill at a low of 3.4, 4.1 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively. Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda and Halwara recorded their minimums at 3.5, 3.6, 4.2 and 4.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Foggy weather conditions were also witnessed at several places including Patiala, Pathankot and Gurdaspur, leading to reduced visibility.

