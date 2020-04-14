J&K administration reaches out to NGOs, volunteers for ‘effective’ lockdown

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 16:49 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sought help from local volunteers and NGOs for effective implementation of lockdown in towns and villages amid the coronavirus crisis.

As the number of Covid-19 cases witnessed a surge, the lockdown is being strictly enforced on the ground. However, there have been complaints of violations at some places, especially during evening hours. With an aim to strictly enforce the lockdown, the police have decided to take help from local volunteers.

“To stop the virus spread, we have reached out to NGOs, volunteers or students and asked them to come forward in this difficult time,” said Baramulla station house officer on the social media.

“In response to the initiative taken by the district administration for fortifying efforts against the pandemic, over 1,000 volunteers have registered themselves under ‘Project Jazbaa’,” the Pulwama administration said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Srinagar deputy commissioner Shahid Choudhary issued a circular asking NGOs and volunteers distributing food among the needy to get them registered with the administration.

Recently, Srinagar’s Chest Disease Hospital returned six ventilators that were donated to the hospital by one of the prominent NGOs operating in the city. The administration had claimed that the ventilators were returned due to space crunch at the hospital.