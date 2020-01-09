e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / J&K global investors’ summit logo unveiled

J&K global investors’ summit logo unveiled

The logo is in sync with tagline ‘Explore’ (the opportunities in industries, infrastructure, policies in the region), ‘Invest’ (in the new and existing investment options), ‘Grow’ (prosper via incentives and strategic advantages in key sectors)

chandigarh Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The logo presents the mix of manufacturing and service sectors from the region
The logo presents the mix of manufacturing and service sectors from the region(HTphoto)
         

Industries and commerce commissioner secretary MK Dwivedi on Wednesday unveiled the logo of the first-ever Jammu and Kashmir global investors’ summit.

The three-day summit will be held in April and the focus would be on bringing investment in 14 sectors that would boost jobs, economy and trade, said a government spokesperson.

A curtain-raiser is planned in coordination with industries, central ministries, department for promotion of industries and internal trade (DPIIT), minister of external affairs (MEA) and Invest India — an investment promotion and facilitation agency –– at New Delhi, he added.

The summit will be attended by diplomats, leaders from corporate sector, senior policy makers, development agencies and investors from across the world, he said.

The logo presents the mix of manufacturing and service sectors from the region.

The letter ‘J’ in the logo represents opportunities in agriculture and renewable energy sectors. The letter ‘K’ depicts growth and opportunities in industries and fostering partnership in the region.

The logo is in sync with tagline ‘Explore’ (the opportunities in industries, infrastructure, policies in the region), ‘Invest’ (in the new and existing investment options), ‘Grow’ (prosper via incentives and strategic advantages in key sectors).

Dwivedi said, “We are looking forward to meet and interact with investors, MNCs, and corporates to explore and expand their business in the region. We have also worked on policies to make them favourable for business to establish and prosper with an objective of easiness in doing business.”

J&K Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) will be the organising agency of the state government.

top news
JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan detained by Delhi Police
JNU students marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan detained by Delhi Police
‘Against party beliefs’: PDP expels 8 leaders who met foreign envoys in J-K
‘Against party beliefs’: PDP expels 8 leaders who met foreign envoys in J-K
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
I’m the vice captain, it’s my duty to keep an eye on all players: Rohit
I’m the vice captain, it’s my duty to keep an eye on all players: Rohit
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
‘Was just 19’: Delhi gangrape case convict in curative petition before SC
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Chhapaak movie review: Deepika Padukone is stellar in this impactful film
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Country going through troubled times, says Chief Justice Bobde on CAA petition
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
Watch: Team of 15 foreign envoys visit Kashmir; Congress slams Modi govt
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News