J&K global investors’ summit logo unveiled

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:49 IST

Industries and commerce commissioner secretary MK Dwivedi on Wednesday unveiled the logo of the first-ever Jammu and Kashmir global investors’ summit.

The three-day summit will be held in April and the focus would be on bringing investment in 14 sectors that would boost jobs, economy and trade, said a government spokesperson.

A curtain-raiser is planned in coordination with industries, central ministries, department for promotion of industries and internal trade (DPIIT), minister of external affairs (MEA) and Invest India — an investment promotion and facilitation agency –– at New Delhi, he added.

The summit will be attended by diplomats, leaders from corporate sector, senior policy makers, development agencies and investors from across the world, he said.

The logo presents the mix of manufacturing and service sectors from the region.

The letter ‘J’ in the logo represents opportunities in agriculture and renewable energy sectors. The letter ‘K’ depicts growth and opportunities in industries and fostering partnership in the region.

The logo is in sync with tagline ‘Explore’ (the opportunities in industries, infrastructure, policies in the region), ‘Invest’ (in the new and existing investment options), ‘Grow’ (prosper via incentives and strategic advantages in key sectors).

Dwivedi said, “We are looking forward to meet and interact with investors, MNCs, and corporates to explore and expand their business in the region. We have also worked on policies to make them favourable for business to establish and prosper with an objective of easiness in doing business.”

J&K Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) will be the organising agency of the state government.