‘Jai Ram keen on completion of 16,703ft Shinkula tunnel’

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:53 IST

The Himachal government is keen that the Border Road Organisation complete the proposed tunnel under the 16,703 feet high Shinkula pass on a priority basis.

The BRO has already missed three deadlines and the project is six months behind schedule.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur says the Rohtang tunnel will be opened to traffic in May.

The project was delayed as the water ingress from Seri nullah, a rivulet, that runs above tunnel posed a major geological challenge for engineers.

Recently, an official of the Border Road Organisation apprised chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and chief secretary Shrikant Baldi of the project’s progress and the different road projects being undertaken in proximity to the Chinese border.

“The chief minister is keen that work on the Shinkula tunnel begin as soon as possible,” a high-ranking official of Border Road Organisation (BRO) said, requesting anonymity.

feasibility study underway

The BRO had hired Italian consultants to conduct feasibility studies for the project.

The tunnel will cut through the avalanche-prone Shinkula pass, which connects the Lahaul valley in Himachal to Zanskar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two years ago, the BRO had completed the 39.6km road stretch that connects Lahaul Valley with Zanskar .

The road stretch that connects Darcha with Shinkula pass substantially reduces the distance between Manali and Leh.

road of strategic importance

The road is not just of strategic importance but has brought relief to the 15 odd villages in Zanskar valley.

Earlier, residents had to walk for to six days to reach Leh or Manali.

The road will further prove significant for construction of the planned tunnel beneath Shinkula pass.

The BRO has already conducted feasibility studies

to bore a tunnel under the 11,575- feet high Zojila pass, which connects Srinagar and Leh.

Zojila is the second highest pass after fotula on the Srinagar- Leh Highway, which often remains closed during winters. In 1948, Pakistani raiders in a bid to reach Ladakh had laid siege to Zojila pass. The pass was regained by the Indian forces after a fierce battle.

The tunnel under Zojila will provide all-weather connectivity to the Kargil and Leh sectors. It will contribute to the upliftment of the local population and will boost the socio-economic conditions, apart from fulfilling India’s strategic requirements since Ladakh happens to be close to Pakistan and China.

Once the feasibilities studies are completed the project will be placed before the ministry of defence for seeking the clearances.

three more

tunnels in offing

The defence ministry has already planned three more tunnels under the lofty passes, including Taglang La, Lungalacha La and Baralacha La Pass.