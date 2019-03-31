Kartarpur corridor: Dera Baba Nanak farmers to go to court for more compensation

Even as farmers whose land is being acquired for the Kartarpur corridor project had reportedly agreed upon a compensation of Rs 34 Lakh per acre recently, they are now planning to move court for enhancement of compensation.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gursimran Singh Dhillon, who was designated as the competent authority for land acquisition (CALA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), had held a meeting with around 30 farmers a few days ago, following which the rate of compensation was finally agreed upon.

After this meeting, decks were cleared for the construction of the corridor that will give Indian pilgrims access to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, 3-4 km from the international border at Dera Baba Nanak. The gurdwara stands at the place where first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev spent the last years of his life.

Talking to HT, Dhillon said the land belonging to around 200 farmer families is to be acquired as per the plan under which a highway, a terminal and an integrated checkpost (ICP) will be established. He said a total of 110 acres will be acquired for the project.

Affected farmers’ plea

Surjit Singh, who attended the meeting with the SDM, said the compensation has not been fixed as per the market rate. “We will definitely move the court seeking more compensation.”

A majority of the affected farmers belongs to Pakhoke village near Dera Baba Nanak town, while others belong to Jaurian Khurd and Chandu Nangal. Around 90 acres are being acquired from Pakhoke.

“We are sure our plea for more compensation will be accepted by the court,” said Gurbakhsh Singh, a farmer of Pakhoke, whose 16 acres are being acquired.

“The land in Pakhoke has higher market value because its soil gives more yield, as compared to other villages. But they have fixed same compensation for all villages,” he added.

Most of the affected farmers have small holdings and agriculture is their sole source of income.

Mangal Singh of Jaurian Khurd owns less than an acre where he cultivates vegetables. Of the 10 kanals of land he has, 7 kanals are being acquired. “My land falls along the road, but the compensation fixed is much lower than the market value.”

“My seven-acre land comes under the project and it falls along the road. Its market value is more than Rs 60 lakh per acre,” Jugraj Singh said.

Most of the farmers said they have received not a single penny yet. “The government has taken the possession of the land, but not given the compensation amount. They even destroyed our wheat crop,” another farmer Kuldeep Singh said.

Meanwhile, officials said the farmers have the right to appeal before the higher authority or court, but it will not affect the construction work.

Mar 31, 2019