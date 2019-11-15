e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 16, 2019

KARTARPUR CORRIDORPersuade Pak to remove passport clause: Sukhbir to PM

chandigarh Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to persuade Pakistan to revise the pact signed between the two countries and remove the clause on requirement of passport to access the Kartarpur corridor besides simplification of the documentation and verification process.

In a press statement, Sukhbir, who has written to the PM on this issue, said lakhs of Sikh devotees wanted to visit Kartarpur Sahib but the cumbersome procedure coupled with the requirement of passport was coming in the way of their pilgrimage to the holy site.

“Instead of 5,000 pilgrims slated to visit Kartarpur Sahib, the figure is in few hundred as majority of those who want to go on the pilgrimage do not have passports. The devotees are demanding this clause be struck down,” he said.

The SAD chief said as per the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Pakistan and Indian governments a passport was required to undertake the journey even though it was not being stamped and an entry/exit slip was being issued to all pilgrims. “A passport is also not needed because restricted access is being given to pilgrims confined to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib only,” he said.

“There are confusing signals from Pakistan on the issue. Though PM Imran Khan announced that a passport was not required for pilgrims, the military establishment asserted that this is a pre-condition,” he said.

top news
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Longest bad air spell in 2 years, Supreme Court seeks answers
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Government may hike bank deposit insurance cover: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Open, investment-friendly economy in India, says PM Modi
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
Lured into job opportunity, woman raped by 5 in Noida park
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
‘Severe’ air persists for fourth day but MPs, officials skip key pollution meet
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Roger Stone, Donald Trump’s associate and friend, guilty of lying to Congress
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Leopard pounces on bikers, misses by inches. Heart-stopping video captured
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
Rajnath Singh visits Bum La pass, says no tension with Chinese Army at LAC
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News