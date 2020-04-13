Labourer held for making fake distress call to Ludhiana police

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 19:27 IST

A labourer was arrested for sending a false alarm to the police control room, claiming that he had run out of essential supplies and his family was starving. When cops reached the spot, they found that he had adequate groceries, including rice, flour, pulses, vegetables and almonds, at his house.

The accused has been identified as Pawittar Kumar of Sherpur Kalan.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mewa Ram, who is investigating the case, said that on Sunday a distress call was received at police control room. “The caller told us that he has nothing to eat and his family is starving. A team was immediately dispatched to his house. But when the team reached there, they found adequate supplies,” the ASI said.

When questioned, the labourer told the police that due to uncertainty over the lockdown, he wanted to store more groceries at home for his family.

The ASI said that a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against him.

BOX: NOT THE FIRST CASE

April 9: A labourer sent a false alarm to the police control room and Bihar government that at least 300 migrants in Jamalpur area were starving. When the municipal corporation and police teams reached the spot, they found all families had adequate supplies to last at least a month.

April 7: A labour contractor, hailing from Bihar, sent an email to the Bihar government, claiming that he has nothing to eat.But when the police reached his home in Kohara village, following a communication from the Bihar government, they found that the man was hoarding groceries.

April 5: A resident of Azad Nagar had made a similar call to the control room dealing with the novel coronavirus outbreak, claiming that he and his family members were starving. When the police reached his home to deliver essentials, it was found that the family had adequate supplies.