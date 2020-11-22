Liquor vend shooting: Contractor booked for fabricating evidence

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 01:25 IST

The Yamunanagar police on Saturday booked a liquor vend contracter for fabricating evidence and filing a false attempt to murder case at the Bilaspur Police Station in July.

On July 5, the complainant, Kulbeer, who owns liquor vends in four villages, had alleged that one Baljinder alias Binder, who sold illegal liquor, had broken into his car. Later, at night he and his accomplices had threatened his managers in Machhrauli village and fired at the vend, he had claimed.

“The bullets pierced the shutter and hit the freezer. They also damaged two of my cars that were parked outside,” he had said.

The accused had been booked under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder), 427 ( mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Arms Act against Binder, Kaka, Bablu and 15-20 other accomplices. Three men were arrested in July but the prime accused, Binder, was arrested on November 16.

‘Complainant fired at his own vend’

On Binder’s family’s urging superintendent of police (SP) Kamaldeep Goyal ordered a reinvestigation. The case was transferred to Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA-1) inspector Manoj Kumar who submitted his findings on Friday: “My enquiry found that the complainant Kulbeer had fired at his vend himself to falsely frame the accused,” Kumar submitted.

Kulbeer of Butgarh village and his accomplices have now been booked for giving false information and providing fabricated evidences under Sections 285 (negligent conduct), 211 (false charge of offence made with intent to injure), 195 (giving or fabricating false evidence), 182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Arms Act at Bilaspur Police Station.

Binder’s advocate Sehdev Singh Nehra said that his client was given bail on Thursday.“His family met the SP on Wednesday and told him that Binder had not discharged any weapon and demanded a reinvestigation. The case was transferred to the CIA, and the agency confirmed their claim,” Nehra said.

‘Supplementary chargesheet to be filed’

The SP said a supplementary chargesheet will be filed without the relevant sections in the July case.

“Kulbeer presented fabricated evidence regarding a weapon being discharged, as per the CIA probe.Charges of damaging the vehicles and beating up people will stay and a supplementary chargesheet will be filed,” he said.