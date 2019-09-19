Locals nab police imposters trying to extort money

chandigarh

Shopkeepers of Gurmel Nagar of Lohara nabbed a police imposter and handed him over to the cops on Thursday. Two of his accomplices managed to escape. The men were trying to extort money from shopkeepers by threatening to implicate them in false cases.

Chulayi Parsad, one of the shopkeepers of the area, said on Thursday, three men turned up at his shop and introduced themselves as cops. “They accused me of buying stolen articles from burglars and snatchers and said they have come to arrest me. They further said if I paid them ₹20,000, they won’t lodge a case against me,” he said.

Narrating his ordeal, Prasad said that when refused to pay them, the men slapped him. “Following this, I called my son and other people to the shop. When people started gathering at the shop, two of the accused escaped the spot. The locals caught the third accused and handed him over to the police,” he said.

Prasad also said that initially, the men claimed that they were deputed at Daba Police station but later started claiming they are from CIA staff.

When contacted, inspector Ravinder Pal Singh, Daba station house officer said that they will take action after investigating the matter.

