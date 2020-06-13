e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana college holds webinar on impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy

Ludhiana college holds webinar on impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy

The resource person discussed the hardships being faced by various sectors of the Indian economy

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The department of economics of Arya College organised a webinar on impact of Covid-19 on the Indian economy on Friday.

Principal Savita Uppal welcomed resource person Puran Singh, professor and head of department of economics (retd), SCD Government College.

Introducing the topic, organising committee (OC) member Ranju Sharma highlighted the problems being faced by the Indian economy in the present scenario.

Singh discussed the hardships being faced by various sectors of the Indian economy such as increasing unemployment, poverty, NPA of banks and decreasing GDP growth rate due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Later, OC member Parul organised an interactive session for students.

top news
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Chinese diplomat tweets a twist to Ladakh standoff, sees link to Article 370
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Donald Trump says he will ‘do other things’ if he loses 2020 US election
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
Covid update: India ranks 4th; US may suspend H-1B visas; Maha cases over 1 lakh
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In