Ludhiana college holds webinar on impact of Covid-19 on Indian economy

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:15 IST

The department of economics of Arya College organised a webinar on impact of Covid-19 on the Indian economy on Friday.

Principal Savita Uppal welcomed resource person Puran Singh, professor and head of department of economics (retd), SCD Government College.

Introducing the topic, organising committee (OC) member Ranju Sharma highlighted the problems being faced by the Indian economy in the present scenario.

Singh discussed the hardships being faced by various sectors of the Indian economy such as increasing unemployment, poverty, NPA of banks and decreasing GDP growth rate due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Later, OC member Parul organised an interactive session for students.