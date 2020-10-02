e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Dairy owner in Ludhiana booked for not paying back loans worth ₹32 lakh

Dairy owner in Ludhiana booked for not paying back loans worth ₹32 lakh

Had borrowed the cash from a homoeopathy doctor and two advocates

chandigarh Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A resident of Raman Enclave is facing a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust for not paying back Rs 32 lakh that he borrowed from a homoeopathy doctor and two advocates.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Jain, who runs a dairy in Raman Enclave.

He was booked on Friday on the complaint of Dr Sunil Mittu, resident of Rishi Nagar.

Dr Mittu said Jain was a patient and a family friend, whom he had lent Rs 15 lakh in cash in 2018. Though Jain promised to pay back in a few days, he contacted his bank to stop the payment after issuing a cheque in the doctor’s name. When Dr Mittu contacted him, Jain threatened him.

Similarly, Jain also owed an advocate, Ashok Mittu, Rs 5 lakh, and another lawyer, Surinder Chawla, Rs 12 lakh.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO, Division Number 8 police station, said Jain had been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal code and will be arrested soon.

