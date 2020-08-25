e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana fourth Punjab district to launch Tree for Gun scheme

Ludhiana fourth Punjab district to launch Tree for Gun scheme

People to be encouraged to plant saplings besides increasing the green cover of the district by growing at least 54,000 plants annually

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
The Tree for Gun scheme was launched here on Tuesday to check groundwater depletion by planting saplings, making Ludhiana the fourth district after Ferozepur, Patiala and Sangrur to launch this nature friendly initiative.

Launching the scheme at the local district administrative complex, divisional commissioner Chander Gaind, who was accompanied by Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma and other officials, said that the motive was to encourage people to plant saplings besides increasing the green cover of the district by growing at least 54,000 saplings annually.

Rolling out the plan to plant 10 saplings for getting a gun licence to unite people against deforestation, Gaind, who had launched the initiative in Patiala in July, said people applying for licences will be required to submit a selfie with each sapling as proof.

After a month, before the application is sent for police clearance and dope test, the applicant will have to furnish fresh photographs as evidence of the health of the plants, he added.

32,111 licences issued

The divisional commissioner said the district administration had issued 32,111 arms licences till date and received 230 applications for licences. More than 10,000 applicants applied to the administration annually to renew their licences.

Gaind said keeping in view this figure; as many as 53,425 saplings could be planted in the district per annum and 2.64 lakh saplings at the state level.

The country had 732 districts and if each district gets 200 such applications then around one crore saplings could be planted in the country, which would mean greening a sizeable area.

Applicants not having their own land could choose public places (Educational Institutions, religious places, spots near roads) for the saplings, provided they took the responsibility for its nurturing and care. Plants requiring low water consumption such as Amla, Neem, Babool, Seesham etc should be planted to contribute towards Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Gaind advised, urging people to avoid species such as eucalyptus.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma assured Gaind of the programme’s success in the district, with proper execution and monitoring of the planted trees and random checking by employees concerned to ensure compulsory plantation.

