Ludhiana man held for raping 17-year-old on pretext of rituals

chandigarh Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
The accused, Vicky Sai, 36, of Dharampura, also threatened to kill her family using his ‘powers’ should she reveal the sexual abuse.
A man was booked for allegedly repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of performing rituals to protect her family from evil on Saturday.

The accused, Baba Vicky Sai, 36, of Dharampura, also threatened to kill her family using his ‘powers’ should she reveal the sexual abuse.

The victim’s mother the police that she had availed Vicky’s help to treat her husband. “On October 6, Vicky came to their home and performed some sorcery but her husband died the next day,” police said.

The complainant said the accused kept visiting their house to purify the house and would stay overnight to perform ‘remedies’ to ward off some imminent threat to her elder daughter.

“On October 24, the accused stayed in a room overnight with the victim to perform the said remedies and left in the morning. On December 2, the accused called the victim and her mother to his house in Dharampura and again confined himself to a room with the victim,” police said.

Later, the accused went to the victim’s house and when he left in the morning, the complainant found her daughter crying.

On being coaxed she admitted that Vicky had been sexually assaulting her since October 24 on the pretext of performing rituals for her family’s well-being, police said.

Division Number 3 station house officer inspector Satish Kumar said a case had been registered a case under Sections 376 (2) (n) (committing rape repeatedly) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

