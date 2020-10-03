e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC to beautify Jagraon bridge, statues of martyrs

Ludhiana MC to beautify Jagraon bridge, statues of martyrs

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal held a meeting to review the smart city project at the mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden on Saturday.

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

After sprucing up the 114-year-old iconic Victoria Memorial Clock Tower, the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) will now take up the beautification of the Jagraon Bridge and statues of prominent personalities across the city.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal held a meeting to review the smart city project at the mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden on Saturday.

Sandhu said colourful lights will be installed to beautify the statues of Mahatma Gandhi (near Mata Rani Chowk), Kartar Singh Sarabha (near Bhai Bala Chowk), Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon (near mini- secretariat), BR Ambedkar (Jalandhar bypass), Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev among others. The project will be taken up under the Smart City Mission. The mayor said a proposal had been made to install the Tricolour near Jagraon bridge.

The officials also discussed the construction and demolition of a waste plant in the city.

top news
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Trump ‘doing very well’, says medical team at military hospital
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
Shreyas Iyer stars as Delhi Capitals defeat Kolkata Knight Riders
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
India has ‘no first use’ of atomic weapons policy against nuclear armed states: Shringla
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
AIIMS report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Who said what
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Top Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah expected to visit India on October 6
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Odisha man forced to live in toilet for over a year after rain damages house
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total by any team against KKR
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In