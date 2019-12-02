Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex athletics meet concludes

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 16:22 IST

The Ludhiana Sahodaya Schools Complex (LSSC) Athletics Meet concluded on Sunday at Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS), Sarabha Nagar. Parvinder Kaur, principal of the school, felicitated the winners.

She also congratulated Bhupinder, head of physical education department, and his team for organising a successful event.

The host school won the overall trophy.

Harleen Kaur and Yuvraj Sharma from GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, were declared ‘best athletes’ in the under-19 category.

In high jump, Yuvraj Sharma from GNPS stood first, Deepinder Singh from Blossoms Convent School stood second and Manraj from Bharatiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, stood third in the under-19 boys’ category.

In 200m race, Harleen Kaur from GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, stood first, Surinder Kaur was second and Kiranpreet Kaur from Blossoms Convent School stood third in the under-19 girls’ category.

In the under-14 girls’ 4X100m relay, Amber Bhaya , Kashvi Rana and Palak Sarda from Hiral Bansal Bal Bharti Public School secured the first place. Samriti, Nadar Kaur, Jashandeep Kaur and Samarpreet Kaur from GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, stood second. Puneet Kaur, Japneet Kaur, Parineeta and Armaan Gill from NSPS, Gill Park, bagged the third position.

In the under-19 girls’ 4X100m relay, Harleen Kayr, Harjaap Kaur, Jasleen Kaur and Jasman Kaur from GNPS, Sarbha Nagar, secured the first position. Likhat Singh, Surinder Kaur, Satnam Kaur and Jasekamjit Kaur from NSPS, Gill Road, were second and Prabhjot Kaur, Rajdeep Kaur, Harmandeep Kaur and Prabhjot Kaur from Anand Isher Public School stood third.

In the under-17 girls’ 4X100m relay, Gurleen Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur, Jasmeen Kaur and Gurleen Kaur from Anand Isher Public School bagged the first position. Amarjit Kaur, Maskeenjot Kaur, Harleen Kaur and Nandini from GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, stood second.

Sanya Nagpal, Sukhmeet Kaur, Simranjot Kaur and Rishva Jain of Jesus Sacred Heart Convent School got the third prize.

In the under-19 boys’ 4X100m relay, Manjot Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Bhavnoor Singh and Manveer Singh from NSPS, Gill Road, stood first. Manikmeet Singh, Yuvraj Sharma, Piyush Chabbra and Bisman Singh from GNPS, Sarabha Nagar, stood second and Aryan Sachdeva, Eknoor Singh, Ayush Sharma and Arshpreet Singh from Jesus Sacred Heart Convent School were third.