Man, brother kill wife, cousin over illicit relations in Punjab’s Bathinda district

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:14 IST

Bathinda: A woman and her husband’s cousin were killed at Dhapali village in Bathinda by her family members early on Saturday.

Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasbir Singh said Ruby Kaur, 30, and Rajinder Singh, 32, were murdered by the woman’s husband, Baldev Singh, and his brother, Jagdev Singh, with farm implements at their house in the wee hours.

Police sources said Rajinder had come to meet Ruby when family members spotted them and they were attacked.

Their bodies bore multiple injuries on the head and legs and the sources said they died on the spot.

The accused fled after the attack and efforts are on to catch them.

The bodies were taken to the civil hospital at Rampura Phul for post-mortem.