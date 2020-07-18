e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Man, brother kill wife, cousin over illicit relations in Punjab’s Bathinda district

Man, brother kill wife, cousin over illicit relations in Punjab’s Bathinda district

The brothers are on the run after the murder was carried out with farm implements at their home in Dhapali village

chandigarh Updated: Jul 18, 2020 13:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The victims were brutally done to death as the bodies bore multiple injuries on the head and legs.
The victims were brutally done to death as the bodies bore multiple injuries on the head and legs.(For representational purpose only)
         

Bathinda: A woman and her husband’s cousin were killed at Dhapali village in Bathinda by her family members early on Saturday.

Phul deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasbir Singh said Ruby Kaur, 30, and Rajinder Singh, 32, were murdered by the woman’s husband, Baldev Singh, and his brother, Jagdev Singh, with farm implements at their house in the wee hours.

Police sources said Rajinder had come to meet Ruby when family members spotted them and they were attacked.

Their bodies bore multiple injuries on the head and legs and the sources said they died on the spot.

The accused fled after the attack and efforts are on to catch them.

The bodies were taken to the civil hospital at Rampura Phul for post-mortem.

