Man’s beheaded body found in Fatehabad

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:06 IST

A man’s beheaded body was found at his house in Fatehabad’s Tohana city on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar of the same town.

Tohana DSP Viren Singh said, “His wife had divorced him ten years ago and since then he was living alone. His sister claims that Deepak was murdered by her younger brother, who had visited his house the previous day. The complainant suspects that her brother was killed over a property dispute.”

The police have registered a case of murder against victim’s brother and launched a manhunt to nab him.