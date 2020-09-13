e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Man’s body found in Dhanas temple, seen entering premises on Sat in CCTV grab

Man’s body found in Dhanas temple, seen entering premises on Sat in CCTV grab

CCTV footage from cameras installed at the spot showed the man suffering from what appeared to be a seizure

chandigarh Updated: Sep 13, 2020 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The body of a man in his forties was recovered at the Kali Mata Temple in Dhanas on Sunday. A CCTV camera grab showed him putting his head between the tines of a trishul (trident of lord Shiva put up in most temples) and going still after what appeared to be a seizure, police said.

The body was discovered by the priest who opened the temple at around 6 am.

CCTV footage from cameras installed at the spot showed the man entering the temple on Saturday night and lying down at one spot. At 10 pm he started shaking uncontrollably, put his head between the tines of the trident and became still, police said.

It was not clear how the man had entered the temple as it was closed.

The body, which is yet to be identified, has been kept at the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) mortuary in Sector 16. A post-mortem examination will be carried out after a Covid-19 test.

“Nobody at the temple seemed to recognise the man. We suspect he was either suffering from some mental condition or was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Things will be clear after the post-mortem,” added a police official.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated under section 174 of the Code of Criminal procedures (CrPC).

