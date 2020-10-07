e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 06, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Manesar land acquisition case: CBI asked to withdraw lookout notice for ex-Haryana officer’s son

Manesar land acquisition case: CBI asked to withdraw lookout notice for ex-Haryana officer’s son

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to withdraw the lookout notice issued for Kartik Tayal, son of a former Haryana bureaucrat who is being probed in infamous Manesar land acquisition case.

The notice was issued in 2017. Kartik is son of Murari Lal Tayal, who, along with former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has been named by CBI in the scam.

Allegations are that their action caused wrongful loss of nearly ₹1,500 crore to the land owners in four villages, including Manesar in Gurugram, while availing a windfall gain for themselves and several real-estate builders. Kartik, too, was named in the FIR as accused.

He had told the court that he had to go abroad for medical treatment and the lookout notice is ‘fettering’ his right to travel abroad. It was also told that he has not been arrested till date and has joined the investigation whenever called to do so.

The court observed that the conditions for lookout notice, such as preventing arrest, are not met in the case in hand and Kartik has gone abroad and returned on six occasions. The continuation of a lookout notice for more than three years against the petitioner is a violation of his fundamental right to life and personal liberty, the court said, asking CBI to withdraw the same. However, Kartik was asked to furnish an undertaking before the investigating officer concerned that he would present himself whenever required by the investigating agency.

top news
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Chief secretaries of Delhi, NCR states to appear in SC over stubble burning
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
Mike Pompeo, Jaishankar meet in Tokyo, review bilateral ties and plans to tackle Covid-19
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
NDA seat-sharing pact sealed, Nitish Kumar jabs ex-ally Chirag Paswan
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
Covid update: N95 mask export freed up; India ranks 4th; festival guidelines
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesSushant Singh RajputCovid 19 India TallyMirzapur 2 trailer Launch LiveBigg Boss 14Hathras gangrapeTS EAMCET 2020 live updatesRahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In